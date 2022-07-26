OFFERS
Suspect, victim named in Golden Valley shooting

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos (MCSO courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 1:03 p.m.

Phillip Allen Carey (MCSO courtesy photo)

GOLDEN VALLEY - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect and the deceased in a shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 24 in Golden Valley.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, of Golden Valley, who is being sought by MCSO detectives. Anyone with information about the crime or Glinos’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.

Glinos is accused of killing Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of Golden Valley.

In a related matter, sheriff’s deputies arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37, of Golden Valley for allegedly attempting to clean the shooting scene and hide evidence related to the shooting. He was booked into the Mohave County jail on one count of tampering with evidence, which is a class 6 felony.

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Colorado Road in Golden Valley. Walker was pronounced dead at about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. A second victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the left hand.

