Unidentified male body found on Stockton Hill Road

KINGMAN - An unidentified man was found dead at milepost 24 on Stockton Hill Road in the Kingman area.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives responded to the area on Saturday, July 23. During the course of the investigation, the body of a white male was located deceased off the roadway. The death appeared to have occurred within the last week.

According to law enforcement, there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, however, an official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The subject had no identification on him and at this time his identity is unknown. The subject is described as a white male adult, approximately 60-70 years of age, balding with gray hair, a full beard and dentures.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-027841.