Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Woman drives in wash during flash flood

A woman clings to a sign after abandoning her car in a flooded wash in Golden Valley after heavy rain hit the area. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 26, 2022 9:53 a.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY - Mohave County Sheriff’s rescued a woman caught in a flash flood in a normally dry wash during the July 25 rainstorm in Golden Valley.

According to an MCSO Search and Rescue Facebook post, a local construction crew called for help on Monday after encountering a 42-year-old female who was in a running wash, holding onto a sign post in rushing water up to her waist after abandoning her flooded car.

Deputies and Mohave County Search and Rescue responded to the emergency at Shinarump and Agate road.. As waters began to recede, the deputies were able to walk her out of the wash. No injuries were reported.

With more rain in the forecast this week, Search and Rescue remind s residents not to attempt to travel through flooded roadways.

According to the National Weather Service, only .11 inches of rain fell at the weather reporting station at the Kingman Airport in the 24-hour period ending at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. But rainfall was much heavier in other local areas.

