Cardinals place WR Marquise Brown on injured list

The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Marquise Brown on the NFL’s active/non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue. Brown is shown in action last season with the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by All-Pro Reels, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3J7wxiU)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 27, 2022 8:29 a.m.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Marquise Brown on the NFL's active/non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue.

The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens back in April. The Ravens received the No. 23 overall pick in return.

Arizona hopes Brown can partially offset the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss the season's first six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season with Baltimore. He also played college football with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.

Brown counts toward the team's 90-man preseason roster limit but can't practice or play in a game until he comes off the list.

