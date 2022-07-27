OFFERS
Flood watch extended for Kingman area through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 27

There’s a 50% chance of rain in the Kingman area during the day on Wednesday, and a 40% chance from Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 27, 2022 9:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for the Kingman area through 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 as monsoonal moisture continues across the region.

The weather service office in Las Vegas forecasts a 50% chance of heavy rain during the day on Wednesday, July 27, and a 30% chance overnight.

According to NWS, the danger of flash flooding is most severe in areas with burn scars from wildland fires, and roads could experience flooding.

“Excessive runoff and heavy downpours may result in the

rapid onset of flooding in area washes, creeks, streams and other

low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the agency said in its forecast. It warned against driving on flooded roadways.

The chance of rain will continue through the rest of the week, with a 40% chance from Thursday through Saturday, and a chance of showers or thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday.

Otherwise high temperatures in the low-90s are anticipated, with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Winds could gust up to 21 mph during the day on Wednesday, and 20 mph overnight.

NWS said .24 inches of rain fell at the Kingman Airport in the 24-hour period ending at 4:51 a.m. on Wednesday. Another 0.11 inches were recorded the previous day. Only 2.25 inches of rain has fallen at the airport since Jan. 1.

State