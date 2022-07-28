AZGFD selling leftover fall big game tags

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced the leftover big game tags that will be available to sportsmen who did not draw a deer tag this year.

Though there are no remaining deer tags for northern Arizona, there are still a number available for southeastern Arizona.

Closer to home, there are still a number of youth deer and javelina tags available. These are in areas close to Mohave County.

According to an AZGFD news release there are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13) and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.

For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Paper applications can also be found at more than 200 license dealers statewide.



AZGFD will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags by mail only beginning July 25. They must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ, 85086. Allow 10-15 business days to receive a permit-tag by mail. Customers can check their AZGFD portal account to see if permit-tag has been issued. Any remaining permit-tags will go on sale Aug. 1 on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the 2022-2023 Arizona hunting regulations or call 602-942-3000.