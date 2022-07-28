OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

AZGFD selling leftover fall big game tags

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has a limited supply of leftover big game tags that will be sold. The list is pictured here. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has a limited supply of leftover big game tags that will be sold. The list is pictured here. (Photo by Don Martin/For the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 28, 2022 10 a.m.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced the leftover big game tags that will be available to sportsmen who did not draw a deer tag this year.

Though there are no remaining deer tags for northern Arizona, there are still a number available for southeastern Arizona.

Closer to home, there are still a number of youth deer and javelina tags available. These are in areas close to Mohave County.

According to an AZGFD news release there are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13) and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.

For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, as well as a printable paper application, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. Paper applications can also be found at more than 200 license dealers statewide.

AZGFD will accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags by mail only beginning July 25. They must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ, 85086. Allow 10-15 business days to receive a permit-tag by mail. Customers can check their AZGFD portal account to see if permit-tag has been issued. Any remaining permit-tags will go on sale Aug. 1 on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the 2022-2023 Arizona hunting regulations or call 602-942-3000.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State