Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 29
Closures ending for Pine Peak Fire in Hualapai Mountains

The spread of the Pine Peak Fire has slowed in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman. (BLM photo)

Originally Published: July 28, 2022 4:36 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 28, 2022 4:58 PM

KINGMAN – Due to a decrease in fire conditions and activities from Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains, a previous fire closure will be rescinded Friday, July 29.

The following areas will be reopened, according to the Bureau of Land Management. BLM Road 7240 between the intersections of BLM Road 7240E west of Chappo Spring and BLM Road 7243 east of Chappo Spring.

Rodney Crum, BLM public affairs specialist, said on Monday that the recent precipitation is helping firefighters.

As of Thursday, the fire was still at 1,602 acres with 25% containment.

No homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

The fire is fueled by ponderosa pine on the north-slope with occasional torching in oak brush and chaparral on the south facing slope.

An increase in humidity in the area may help to moderate fire behavior and intensity.

Firefighters continue to utilize aircraft to monitor the fire and drop water as needed.

