OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Flood watch in Kingman extended to 5 am Saturday

This photo shows a flooded wash near a Kingman sewer plant at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 after heavy rain hit the area. (Courtesy photo)

This photo shows a flooded wash near a Kingman sewer plant at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 after heavy rain hit the area. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 28, 2022 4:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – Rain gathered on low-lying streets and water gushed through normally dry washes in the Kingman area as sporadic monsoonal storms continued across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas recorded no rain at the Kingman Airport, downtown Kingman received heavy rain when a thunderstorm hit about 4 p.m. On Thursday, the airport had recorded nearly an inch of rain by 4 p.m.

The Weather Service has extended its flood watch until 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 30.

There’s a 40% of heavy rain in the Kingman area on Friday, a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, and a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

The flood watch is in effect for Kingman, Golden Valley, Valentine, Yucca, Wikieup and Dolan Springs, with rainfall rates of one to two inches an hour possible.

“Storms will produce heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. This risk will be greatest for burn scars, but several area roads could also experience flooding,” NWS wrote on its website, reminding residents not to drive through flooded roadways.

Daytime high temperatures near 90 degrees are forecast through the weekend, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State