Flood watch in Kingman extended to 5 am Saturday

KINGMAN – Rain gathered on low-lying streets and water gushed through normally dry washes in the Kingman area as sporadic monsoonal storms continued across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas recorded no rain at the Kingman Airport, downtown Kingman received heavy rain when a thunderstorm hit about 4 p.m. On Thursday, the airport had recorded nearly an inch of rain by 4 p.m.

The Weather Service has extended its flood watch until 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 30.

There’s a 40% of heavy rain in the Kingman area on Friday, a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Saturday, and a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

The flood watch is in effect for Kingman, Golden Valley, Valentine, Yucca, Wikieup and Dolan Springs, with rainfall rates of one to two inches an hour possible.

“Storms will produce heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. This risk will be greatest for burn scars, but several area roads could also experience flooding,” NWS wrote on its website, reminding residents not to drive through flooded roadways.

Daytime high temperatures near 90 degrees are forecast through the weekend, with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 40s.