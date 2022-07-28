OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Golden Valley shooting suspect located

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, of Golden Valley, a suspect in a weekend homicide in Golden Valley, has been taken into custody in Surprise, Arizona. (MCSO photo)

Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, of Golden Valley, a suspect in a weekend homicide in Golden Valley, has been taken into custody in Surprise, Arizona. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: July 28, 2022 9:51 a.m.

KINGMAN – Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, 28, a suspect in a Golden Valley homicide that occurred over the weekend, has been apprehended.

On Wednesday, July 27, detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received information that Glinos was in the area of the 12000 block of W. Rimrock Street in Surprise, Arizona. According to an MCSO press release, detectives contacted the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Glendale and requested their assistance in locating Glinos.

Deputies and officers with the Marshals Service Task Force in Glendale responded to the area and were able to locate Jeffrey Glinos getting into a vehicle. Glinos was contacted and taken into custody without incident.

The homicide occurred on Sunday, July 24 in Golden Valley. The deceased victim of the shooting was identified as Michael Ryan Walker, 33, of Golden Valley. The name of the second victim, who was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand, has not be released.

Law enforcement arrested Phillip Allen Carey, 37, of Golden Valley on Sunday. Carey allegedly attempted to clean the scene and hide evidence related to the shooting. Carey was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for allegedly tampering with evident, a class six felony.

On Sunday, deputies responded to the 4200 block of W. Mazatzal Drive in Golden Valley to a report of two subjects that had suffered gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, one of the subjects was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The second subject was shot in the left hand.

MCSO detectives assumed the investigation. Although there is conflicting accounts of the incident, it was found that the incident had occurred at a residence located in the 1200 block of S. Colorado Road in Golden Valley.

Involved parties reported the two subjects had come to the residence on Colorado Road and a confrontation occurred inside. According to law enforcement, the two subjects allegedly attempted to gain access to a bedroom, at which time a single gunshot was fired at the two from within the bedroom, striking the both.

The two subjects were then reportedly transported out to a remote desert area. They were ultimately transported to the Mazatzal Drive address where law enforcement and medical personnel were contacted.

Detectives served a search warrant at the residence on Colorado Road. The investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State