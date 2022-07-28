OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Democracy or Representative Republic?

Originally Published: July 28, 2022 9:42 a.m.

In Christine Flowers’ column “From Rome on partisanship and populism,” she seems to think partisanship is to blame for our problems at home, and I’m sure that contributes. But, her idea that somehow government must compromise or else we fail is wrong.

We know Italy’s government fell due to its support of Ukraine. It collapsed their economy and the people are angry.

Compromise on some things is good and can work; but, most things cannot and should not be compromised. Compromise and pure democracy are basically “mob rule”.

I always like to think back on a model I learned to illustrate Democracy: “Two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner.” Majority rules? Compromise? NO!

We have a representative republic. The wolves have a representative and the sheep have a representative. The vote is one to one. Nothing passes, which is “as intended by design.” This is how we protect the minorities.

I am much happier when government is at a stalemate, than when it is “progressing.” Government can only “progress” against the people. Just about every new law makes someone a criminal.

We need to be extremely careful to elect representatives who will not compromise on our needs and values. Otherwise, we truly will fail.

Robert Sayre

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State