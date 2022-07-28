Mohave County to issue COVID updates monthly

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors and the county Department of Public Health have reduced the frequency of the county’s public COVID-19 reports to once a month.

The reports were issued daily in the early days of the pandemic before being reduced to three times a week, weekly and twice a month.

The number of cases and deaths had been rising again in the county after bottoming out in the spring.

The county had suffered 935 new cases and 14 deaths in the three week period before the most-report, which was issued on Wednesday, July 13.

The county has been classified as a high transmission area by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.