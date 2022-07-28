OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Part of Prescott Street in Kingman closed next week

Prescott Street in Kingman will be closed Aug. 1-5 between Sunshine Drive and Kino Avenue as UniSource performs a gas main extension project. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Prescott Street in Kingman will be closed Aug. 1-5 between Sunshine Drive and Kino Avenue as UniSource performs a gas main extension project. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: July 28, 2022 4:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – Prescott Street in Kingman will be closed next week between Sunshine Drive and Kino Avenue as UniSource performs a gas main extension project.

The street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5. Detour signs will be posted, and we urge the traveling public to use caution around construction zones and workers. Contact Tanner Brown at 928-391-1257 with any questions.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State