Part of Prescott Street in Kingman closed next week

KINGMAN – Prescott Street in Kingman will be closed next week between Sunshine Drive and Kino Avenue as UniSource performs a gas main extension project.

The street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5. Detour signs will be posted, and we urge the traveling public to use caution around construction zones and workers. Contact Tanner Brown at 928-391-1257 with any questions.