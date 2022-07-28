Rants and Raves | July 29, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mayor Miles to resign Aug. 5 – Thank you, Mayor Miles, for all you have done for the City of Kingman. You were always out in the public with a smile and willing to talk with everyone. You will truly be missed by many, and we wish you well.

Doxol fire – A tragedy that shouldn’t have happened. That tank had been leaking for quite awhile before it exploded. The gas crawled all over the place but you couldn’t see it. Then it exploded and 11 friends were killed. Sad, sad, sad.

Woman drives in wash during flash flood – Embarrassing, isn’t it? I once got stuck on a second-story roof when my ladder fell. Rather than call the fire station next door I waited four hours for the homeowner. I knew I’d end up in the local news.

“Liz Cheney for first woman president” rant: – You wouldn’t have to switch parties. She’s already a Democrat in RINO hide. For President? Her career is over as soon as she lets go of the Jan. 6 bone. She’s all about hating Trump because she has nothing else left.

Response to Thunder-Rode sign stolen rant – So, you think that the city should remove signs? Would that be all signs, or just the signs with which you disagree? Why would you desire a violation of First Amendment rights? Tourists also visit Thunder-Rode, no scars.

Washington points of interest “cartoon” – Nothing humorous or witty about the “cartoon.” Just mean-spirited with no insight. Shame on the maker of it and also for the Miner to post it.

Mohave County Supervisors scrap proposal to move fairgrounds – The supervisors made the right decision with the fairgrounds. Skyrocketing real estate prices, construction material and labor costs are through the roof, too. Huge high-dollar decisions can’t be rushed just to appease the wants of the few.

Uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon pondered – If you can prevent an environmental disaster before it happens, why wouldn’t you? Wish Mr. Johnson and Rep. Gosar would truly inform themselves of risks to citizens’ health and consider the water shortage, not just bow to the mining industry.

A rave praised Trump for attending Ivana’s funeral. Isn’t this the same guy who cheated on Ivana?