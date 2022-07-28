Rotary Speaker | Mike Meersman

Mike Meersman, director of Kingman Parks, Recreation, Aquatics and Golf, was the guest speaker at the July 22 Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club meeting. He updated the club on the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail and thanked the club for adopting Metcalfe Park. Lifeguards are needed now at the city pool, since schools are going back in session. Also, there are openings on the Kingman City Parks and Recreation Commission. For details visit https://bit.ly/3cIDR8r.