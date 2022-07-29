Around 3,000 residents without power

KINGMAN - Nearly 3,000 Mohave County resident lost power from Thursday’s thunderstorm, and residents continue to be without power through Friday morning.

According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the outages were reported around 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 due to multiple sub-transmission and distribution poles being down. Crews will work to restore power, however, power is to remain out through Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the Kingman Municipal Airport reported 1.39 inches since July 25. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the seven-day forecast period.