The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending Thursday, July 28

The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending Thursday, July 28. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 30, 2022 6:21 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending July 28:

– Minuteman Builders: 3284 Monte Moro St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.89

– Salmonsen Construction Corp: 2331 Seminole Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Montana Lancaster: 1912 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Wise Electric Inc: 2211 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; $84.07

– Mohave Solar: 608 Country Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3270 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 4379 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3324 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2342 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– StreamlineSolar: 428 El Rancho Drive., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 1200 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3299 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Truelove Plumbing: 320 Sixth St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3930 Easy St., Kingman; electric; $128

– JDM Remodel Construction LLC: 1925 Sunset Blvd., Kingman; electric; $128

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending July 28:

– Spyland Creations: 1035 Lydia Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Home Within Movement LLC: 114 Tucker St, 9, Kingman; dance instruction

– Rambling Rose Beaded: 2715 Buckskin Ave., Kingman; jewelry

– Kingman Center for the Arts: 402 E. Seale St., Kingman; non-profit sponsor

– AZ Professional Window Cleaning: 2028 Jimmy Stewart Drive., Kingman; window washing

– A & L Clothing: 3390 Diamond St. N., Kingman; online store

– Patriot Insulation: 741 N. Lake Havasu Ave., Lake Havasu City; insulation contractor

– Montes Roofing INC: 1960 Holly Ave., Suite C, Kingman; general contractor

– Black Water Tattoo: 430 E. Beale St., unit A, Kingman; tattoo parlors

– Eye and Brow Factory LLC: 915 Airway Ave., D, Kingman; beauty shop

– JMC: Squared Photography LLC: 3266 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; photography

– CPS Consultant Services: 3713 Martingale Drive., Kingman; consultant

– Reflection Pools and Spas: 3845 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; poll SVC and maintenance

– El Potrillo: 2535 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; restaurant- fast food

– Bender Built Handyman Service: 525 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Zona Solutions, LLC: 1913 Pico St., Kingman; consultant

– Cross Tire Shop LLC: 15182 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Kingman; tire sales/roadside service

– Tims Handy Man Service: 4559 Friday Lane, Kingman; construction

– Prescott Builders of AZ, LLC: 305 N. Summit Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Songster’s Navajo Handmade: 3869 N. Bouse Road, Golden Valley; jewelry

– AB Designs 925: 4829 N. Old West Road, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Clean Solutions of the West: 2361 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; pressure wash

– RNR Ceilings & Walls LLC: 18542 W. Marshal Ave., Litchfield Park; contractor

