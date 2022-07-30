The City of Kingman issued 15 building permits in the week ending Thursday, July 28

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending July 28:

– Minuteman Builders: 3284 Monte Moro St., Kingman; detached garage; $728.89

– Salmonsen Construction Corp: 2331 Seminole Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Montana Lancaster: 1912 Airfield Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Wise Electric Inc: 2211 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; $84.07

– Mohave Solar: 608 Country Club Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3270 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 4379 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3324 Cherri Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2342 Wallapai Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– StreamlineSolar: 428 El Rancho Drive., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 1200 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Solar: 3299 Monte Moro St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Truelove Plumbing: 320 Sixth St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Skyridge Custom Homes: 3930 Easy St., Kingman; electric; $128

– JDM Remodel Construction LLC: 1925 Sunset Blvd., Kingman; electric; $128

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending July 28:

– Spyland Creations: 1035 Lydia Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Home Within Movement LLC: 114 Tucker St, 9, Kingman; dance instruction

– Rambling Rose Beaded: 2715 Buckskin Ave., Kingman; jewelry

– Kingman Center for the Arts: 402 E. Seale St., Kingman; non-profit sponsor

– AZ Professional Window Cleaning: 2028 Jimmy Stewart Drive., Kingman; window washing

– A & L Clothing: 3390 Diamond St. N., Kingman; online store

– Patriot Insulation: 741 N. Lake Havasu Ave., Lake Havasu City; insulation contractor

– Montes Roofing INC: 1960 Holly Ave., Suite C, Kingman; general contractor

– Black Water Tattoo: 430 E. Beale St., unit A, Kingman; tattoo parlors

– Eye and Brow Factory LLC: 915 Airway Ave., D, Kingman; beauty shop

– JMC: Squared Photography LLC: 3266 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; photography

– CPS Consultant Services: 3713 Martingale Drive., Kingman; consultant

– Reflection Pools and Spas: 3845 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; poll SVC and maintenance

– El Potrillo: 2535 Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; restaurant- fast food

– Bender Built Handyman Service: 525 E. Berk Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Zona Solutions, LLC: 1913 Pico St., Kingman; consultant

– Cross Tire Shop LLC: 15182 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Kingman; tire sales/roadside service

– Tims Handy Man Service: 4559 Friday Lane, Kingman; construction

– Prescott Builders of AZ, LLC: 305 N. Summit Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Songster’s Navajo Handmade: 3869 N. Bouse Road, Golden Valley; jewelry

– AB Designs 925: 4829 N. Old West Road, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Clean Solutions of the West: 2361 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; pressure wash

– RNR Ceilings & Walls LLC: 18542 W. Marshal Ave., Litchfield Park; contractor