Column | What’s up with Butch Meriwether’s Mustang?

BUTCH MERIWETHER
Originally Published: July 30, 2022 5:33 p.m.

This is an update about the For the Luv of Paws raffle of my 2008 GT500 Mustang as of July 19.

For the Luv of Paws, located in Golden Valley, is one of the premier domestic animal shelters and sanctuaries in Mohave County.

The drawing ticket sales began during the middle of last year and there are now only 186 tickets left for sale out of the original 600.

Ticket sales during the holidays slowed down and, of course, I spent some time in the hospital for my heart condition.

I understand there have recently been questions from some of those who purchased.

I am doing my best to sell the remaining tickets so the Mustang can be given away to a really lucky person. I’m the only person selling the tickets, except there are some available at Pawsitively Charming Gift Shoppe, located at 204 Fourth Street, in Old Town Kingman. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

I am looking into various events that are available for me to sell drawing tickets at. If you know of an event coming up that I can be at, please give me a heads up.

Tickets cost $100 each and the drawing will be conducted once all 600 tickets are sold.

It is a 2008 Ford GT500 Ford Mustang. I’ve owned the Mustang since it was new.

It is black with charcoal gray stripes (one of only 600 made with that color combination). It only has 8,677 miles on it and it is also autographed by Carrol Shelby.

It has many extras on it (about $2,000), is garaged at all times and has never been driven in the rain.

Anyone that would like a flyer to post in order to let others know about the drawing, or for more information, call me at 928- 530-8988.

(Butch Meriwether is a resident of Golden Valley and a supporter of the For the Luv of Paws animal shelter.)

