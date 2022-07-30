OFFERS
Kari Lake to address Kingman GOP women

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake speaking at a prior meeting. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 30, 2022 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Monday, Aug. 1 meeting of the Kingman Republican Women will likely be your last chance to see some of the candidates for local and Arizona state offices before the Tuesday, Aug. 2 Arizona primary election.

The meeting is scheduled for the College Park Church Community Center at 1990 Jagerson Ave, and you don’t have to be a member to attend, the group wrote in a news release.

Guest speakers will include Marine Corps veteran Randy Kutz, a candidate for U.S. Congressional District 9; gubernatorial candidate and former Channel 10 News personality Kari Lake; Attorney General candidate Lacy Cooper, a former Border Security Section Chief for the Arizona U.S Attorney’s Office; and Marianne Salem, a candidate for one of two seats for state representative in Legislative District 30.

Other speakers include Edward Carman, running for Cerbat Constable; and Kevin Sarkisian, who is staging a write-in campaign for Kingman City Council.

There’s a $3 admission fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served; brown-baggers are welcome.

