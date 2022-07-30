Mohave County Animal Shelter begging for fosters and volunteers

KINGMAN – Mohave County Animal Shelter is full, creating an urgent need for volunteers and foster families for animals.

According to the President of Friends of Mohave County Animals Shelter Lynn Kannianen volunteers and foster families can have an array of impacts at the shelter. Besides giving a pet a temporary place to live, volunteers can help with events and services.

“There are many things you can do from helping at our adoption events at PetSmart in Kingman and Bullhead City from driving animals to appointments and walking dogs, to socializing the dogs and cats and training,” Kannianen said.

The shelter would like 30 new volunteers so that animals can have daily walks and socialize.

“Ideally we would love to have one or two volunteers at the shelter during kennel hours who know the animals and can help when people are looking to adopt and would be available to lead them to a good match,” Kannianen said.

For fosters, the shelter would ideally have several approved foster families on call when litters spring up. There are usually kitten litters looking for foster families.

The county reported this month that the shelter is filled to capacity and in dire need of adopters. All animals are vaccinated, spayed/neutered and have a microchip.

From kittens and puppies to older animals looking to live their final years in a loving home, the addition of an animal can positively impact individuals and families, the shelter says.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman.

The county shelter is not a “no-kill” facility, which is a last resort option for staff. The limited space in the shelter is the issue at hand.

Unfortunately, most days the shelters takes in more animals than it adopts out.

With certain dogs, adoptions fees are $25 and the adoption also comes with a $25 PetSmart gift card, excluding puppies. The shelter is also in need of dry cat/kitten food, canned dog and cat food, laundry and dish detergent, and bleach.

To volunteer or be foster family, contact Lori Linn at 928-391-9149 or Lynn Kannianen at 928-716-4651.