Mohave County suicide prevention services: Dial 988

KINGMAN – With the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline taking effect this month, mental health care for those experiencing a crisis aims to be more accessible to Americans, particularly in rural areas.

The 988 life line is a nationwide program, but county health officials hope the line will help callers with the support they need immediately. People can call or text 988 if they or a loved one are going through a mental health crisis.

“Whether the callers are struggling with thoughts of suicide, mental health, substance-use crisis or any other kind of emotional distress, the 988 number will connect callers with the appropriate support for themselves or a loved one,” Melissa Palmer, assistant Mohave County Department of Public Health director said.

Palmer said the 988 life line, aimed to be an easier number to remember than the 1-800-273-8255 suicide hotline that will still be in effect. It presents an opportunity for the county to expand mental health resources. Since lifeline’s founding in 2005, over 20 million calls have been received, spiking after the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Mental health and crisis support is a clear opportunity in our county, especially in our more rural areas,” Palmer said. “The overall goal is to continue to improve community resources to best meet the needs of communities and residents.”

No matter where a caller lives, they will be transferred to a trained crisis counselor to the closest one of the 184 clinics to them based on their area code. According to 988 lifeline.org, the centers are open 24/7 and are free of charge.

“The 988-dialing code is just a first step toward strengthening and transforming crisis care,” Palmer said. “No matter where you live, callers can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help.”

According to 988lifeline.org, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young Americans. For every one individual who dies from suicide, 316 consider suicide.

The life line’s goal is to prevent suicide and the consideration of suicide while providing local services and support for callers.

According to 2020 numbers, around 2% of lifeline calls resulted in emergency medical services being dispatched.

Veterans can also press “1” after dialing 988 to be transferred to the Veterans Crisis Line.

Of the 42,600 Arizona callers in 2020, 10,841 pressed “1.”

While the county still has a way to go to meet the demand for mental health resources, Palmer said the phone number can encourage those experiencing a crisis to reach out for help.

In the Mohave County Community Health Improvement Plan for 2022-25, stakeholders report mental health as the top concern and priority. By 2025, the county wants to reduce mental health stigma by 10% and decrease the suicide-related deaths from 28.8 per 10,000 to 25 per 10,000 residents.

“Although we cannot speak for all healthcare workers, this new, shorter phone number will make it easier for everyone to remember and access mental health crisis services,” Palmer said.