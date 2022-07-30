Mohave County voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2

KINGMAN – Arizona’s Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. and voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling location.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has a website – My.Arizona.Vote – that allows voters to find the proper polling location online. Individuals can also check the status of their ballot-by-mail or early ballot, as well as the status of a provisional ballot, on the website.

“This online method is recommended as the phones in both the Elections Office and Voter Registration will be very busy assisting the poll workers at the various sites throughout Mohave County,” the county wrote in a news release.

Anyone requiring assistance can contact the Mohave County Elections Department at 928-753-0733 or the Voter Registration Office at 928-753-0767.

While voters in the Democratic primary will have limited choices, there’s a host of candidates in the Republican primary to choose from. The only uncontested Republican race will be for the seat of state Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s of Lake Havasu City, who is running unopposed.

Due to the election the Kingman City Council meeting that is usually held on the first Tuesday of the month has been canceled.

The next council meeting will be Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. in the city complex at 310 N. Fourth St. in downtown Kingman.