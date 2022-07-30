OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County voters go to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2

Originally Published: July 30, 2022 6:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – Arizona’s Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. and voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling location.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has a website – My.Arizona.Vote – that allows voters to find the proper polling location online. Individuals can also check the status of their ballot-by-mail or early ballot, as well as the status of a provisional ballot, on the website.

“This online method is recommended as the phones in both the Elections Office and Voter Registration will be very busy assisting the poll workers at the various sites throughout Mohave County,” the county wrote in a news release.

Anyone requiring assistance can contact the Mohave County Elections Department at 928-753-0733 or the Voter Registration Office at 928-753-0767.

While voters in the Democratic primary will have limited choices, there’s a host of candidates in the Republican primary to choose from. The only uncontested Republican race will be for the seat of state Sen. Sonny Borrelli’s of Lake Havasu City, who is running unopposed.

Due to the election the Kingman City Council meeting that is usually held on the first Tuesday of the month has been canceled.

The next council meeting will be Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. in the city complex at 310 N. Fourth St. in downtown Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State