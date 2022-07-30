Pine Peak Fire in Hualapais now 80% contained

KINGMAN – The 1,602 acre Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains is 77% contained as of Friday, July 29.

The following areas were also reopened on July 29, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

BLM Road 7240 between the intersections of BLM Road 7240E west of Chappo Spring and BLM Road 7243 east of Chappo Spring are now open for travel.

As of Monday, July 25, Rodney Crum, BLM public affairs specialist, said the precipitation over the last few days is helping firefighters.

The Kingman area is expecting a weekend of storms.

No homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered since the fire stated July 16 from lightening.

The fire is fueled by ponderosa pine on the north-slope with occasional torching in oak brush and chaparral on the south facing slope.

An increase in humidity in the area may help to moderate fire behavior and intensity. It has not been reported how rain storms on July 25 impacted the fire.

Firefighters continue to utilize aircraft to monitor the fire and drop water as needed.