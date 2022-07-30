OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | July 31, 2022

Originally Published: July 30, 2022 5:36 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Death sentence upheld for death of girl locked in box – Dear God! It sounds like the entire family needs the death penalty. I’ve rarely heard of such abuse, except in a Nazi death camp. If they need any volunteers carrying the punishment out, some of us would like to volunteer.

Mayor Miles to resign – Sorry about her health. She is leaving us with a city overcrowded due to postage size lots, crumbling roads, traffic problems and an understaffed police department. Another nice, small town ruined.

Mohave County Supervisors aim to reduce recidivism for those who’ve been incarcerated for drug offenses – The supervisors gave the green light for the Reach Out facility for drug offenders. That touchy, feely action will not reduce the escalating crime spree taking place in Kingman.

Protect your family and home – To all my fellow Kingman residents, please lock all of your doors, windows and vehicles. I have seen spine-chilling ring video of a perpetrator checking for unlocked doors.

Arizona AG rant – It is not hypocritical to protect innocent babies from murder, and at the same time punish convicted criminals who have earned the death penalty. The Commandment is: “Thou Shalt Not Murder.”

No privacy – Anyone besides me have problems with privacy because of a neighbor’s trampoline? Their height allows peering over my 6-foot “privacy wall” into my back yard, dining room and kitchen windows.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State