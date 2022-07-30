Storms cause power outages; wild weather will continue

KINGMAN – It may be time to invest in an umbrella if you haven’t already.

A monsoonal weather pattern, with daily rain or at least a threat of rain, is in place over northwest Arizona. There’s a 50% chance of showers on Sunday, July 31, 30% overnight and 40% on Monday.

A slight chance of showers or thunderstorms will return on Thursday, Aug. 4 after a two-day reprieve.

Only .07 inches of rain was recorded on Saturday, July 30, and just a trace of rain on Friday, at the National Weather Service reporting station at Kingman Airport. The rainfall was heavier in other Kingman-area locations.

Flash flooding has drenched normally dry washes in low-lying deserts, and parts of the Hualapai Mountains in Mohave County have received up to 6 inches of rain in recent days, according to John Adair of the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be around 90 degrees through Tuesday, Aug. 2 before rising back into the mid-90s.

The thunderstorms also caused power outages in the region on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Mohave Electric Cooperative, heavy rain, high wind and lightning strikes caused seven separate power outages throughout the utility’s eastern and western service territory from Valle Vista and Peach Springs to Hualapai and areas of Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave and Bullhead City. Crews worked overnight on Friday and into the next day to restore power as quickly as possible.

“Outages caused by these extreme storms are unfortunately unavoidable,” the co-op wrote in a news release.

The largest outage affected 2,990 customers in Valle Vista, Hackberry, Valentine, Hualapai and Peach Springs in the eastern service area, occurring early Thursday afternoon and lasting for approximately 21 hours.

Crews replaced five broken 69kV sub-transmission poles and three-fourths of a mile of neutral line to energize the substation transformer to close circuit breakers. Crews also used circuit switching equipment to restore power while the line crew worked on the repairs.

MEC wrote that power to 662 members was restored between 4:54 p,m, and 11:25 p.m. on Thursday night, while the majority of members were restored by about 1 p.m. on Friday.

In the western service area, which includes Bullhead City and Fort Mohave, 1,544 MEC customers were affected by storm outages.