Barbara Spoonhour is Mohave County administrative services director

KINGMAN – Barbara Spoonhour is the new Mohave County administrative services director, where she oversees a diverse portfolio, including the county TV district and the animal shelter. Spoonhour is still getting acclimated to her new duties since taking the role in December and while directly working with County Manager Sam Elters.

Growing up in a small town in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Spoonhour wanted to expand her surroundings and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. The four-year military journey certainly did not disappoint. After the usual basic training, she was stationed at Camp Pendleton as a Unit Diary Clerk.

Spoonhour really learned to appreciate the Corps and the U.S. when she was stationed in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm.

“It was certainly different and difficult to be a woman in a country where females weren’t allowed to drive a car or conduct a business transaction with a man,” Spoonhour said.

However, regardless of that environment, Spoonhour loved her Marines, the camaraderie and the experience. She described it as a “wonderful and special kind of education.”

Spoonhour received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. She spent almost 20 years with the Western Riverside Council of Governments, the last three years in which she was deputy executive director. As second in command, she helped run the agency.

“My primary focus was development of financial programs in which homeowners would be allowed to finance energy efficiency water conservation renewable energy projects on their home using property taxes as a vehicle for repayment,” Spoonhour said.

She retired in July, 2020 to Bullhead City, and quickly noticed an advertisement for the Mohave County administrative services position. The job description showed it was perfect for what she had similarly accomplished with the Western Riverside Council of Governments.

Spoonhour got the job and joined Mohave County on Dec. 8, 2021 to oversee the animal shelter, Mohave County TV District, and other administrative projects that will eventually be assigned to her.

“We hope to move into the new animal shelter building by late summer 2023,” Spoonhour said.

However, it’s certainly not all work for Spoonhour. She also currently serves as a director on the Colorado River USBC, which promotes the advancement and betterment of the sport of bowling. This is her sport of choice, and she likes being an advocate for it.



From the beginning of her five months in the job, Spoonhour said all of the county departments and her close co-workers have welcomed her gracefully and helped her tremendously. Her well-known predecessor in the position, Yvonne Orr, spent over 30 years working for the county before passing after a short illness in early August. Spoonhour believes her responsibilities will continue to grow and evolve as time goes by.



Recently, Spoonhour was designated to oversee the new Fairgrounds Ad Hoc Committee tasked with delivering a Needs Assessment Report to the Board of Supervisors on a new county fairgrounds.

The group will have its first meeting on June 7 and is expected to deliver a completed report to the Board of Supervisors at its July 18 meeting.

“I look forward to a positive team effort by the committee to detail the suggested needs for a new fairgrounds,” Spoonhour said.

