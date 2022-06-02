Kingman doc ready to ‘drive off into sunset’

KINGMAN – After 25 years of dedicated service to the Kingman community, Dr. Stan Allen has announced retired on June 2, 2022.

In 1997 Allen joined the Kingman community. During his first week on call at Kingman Regional Medical Center, an Amtrak train carrying 300 people derailed causing numerous injuries. Allen hit the road of his career running and has not stopped since.

Allen attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his internship/residency at the Doctor's Hospital of Columbus, Ohio.

Allen is highly regarded as a skilled orthopedic surgeon by his patients and peers. His patients have described him as someone with a “truly caring heart” whom they trust to help them heal from pain and injury.

According to a news release, his colleagues describe him as a meticulous surgeon who continually delivers the highest quality of care.

Allen has had many accomplishments in both his personal and professional life. He has completed a coast-to-coast cycling tour, hiked Cactus to Clouds in Palm Springs, developed computer programs for electronic medical records in healthcare and raised two distinguish young ladies who graduated valedictorian of their classes.



Since he was a young man Allen has enjoyed wood working. His wide range of wood-working skills include making custom desks, cabinets, signs, wainscot and more. Allen says he looks forward to enjoying many different outdoor activities, traveling, spending time with his family and working in his carpentry shop.

“With so many interests, I’m finally ready to drive my Jeep off into the sunset,” he said.