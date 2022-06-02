Kingman school district offers free meals for children ages 0-18

KINGMAN – Students in Kingman Unified School District #20 ages 18 and over are invited to participate in the school district summer breakfast and lunch program, which is available at school and other sites in the community.

Breakfast sites Mondays through Fridays:

– Black Mountain School: May 31 - June 17; 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

– Cerbat Elementary: May 31 – June 17; 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

– Mt Tipton School: May 31 – June 10; 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

– Desert Willow Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

– Hualapai Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

– La Senita Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

– Kingman Middle: May 31 – June 10; 7:45 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

– Manzanita Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 7:45 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

– Centennial Park: June 6 – July 15; 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

– Palo Christi: June 6 – July 15; 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

– Club for YOUth: May 31 – June 15; 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch sites Mondays through Fridays:

– Black Mountain School: May 31 – June 17; 11:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

– Cerbat Elementary: May 31 – June 17; 11:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

– Desert Willow Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– Hualapai Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– La Senita Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

– Kingman Middle: May 31 – June 10; 11:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

– Manzanita Elementary: May 31 – June 10; 11:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

– Mt. Tipton School: May 31 – June 10; 11:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

– Centennial Park: June 6 – July 15; 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

– Palo Christi: June 6 – July 15; 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

– Club for YOUth: May 31 – June 15; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

– Cecil Davis Splash Park: June 6 – July 15; 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Lunch sites Tuesdays:

– Metcalfe Park: June 6 – July 15; 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lunch sites Wednesdays:

– Firefighter’s Park: June 6 – July 15; 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Lunch sites Thursday:

– Walleck Ranch Park: June 6 – July 15; 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

All food must be consumed on site. All sites will be closed on Monday, July 4.

Visit azhealthzone.org/foodsitesor text FOOD to 304-304 for more information.