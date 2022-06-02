Letter | 27 Mohave County residents are missing

June marks six years since a young Kingman man was last seen. Previous media releases from the Kingman Police Department indicated that 20-year-old Tyler Andrew Stice was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on June 21, 2016 at his home in the 4700 block of Scotty Drive. He was reported missing by family on the night of June 23. His 2006 Ford Mustang was located on June 25 at the Deer Canyon Recreation Area off Hualapai Mountain Road. Volunteers from Red Rock Search and Rescue searched the area near Hualapai Mountain Park, using dogs to track Tyler’s scent through the area of Deer Creek Disc Golf Course and the Camp Stevens scout campground.

An ensuing investigation revealed that Tyler had purchased a .22 caliber rifle from Walmart prior to his disappearance along with ammunition from another local store. Detectives described the case as suspicious and noted that Tyler was not despondent. He is described as a 6-foot-tall Caucasian male weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tyler is among 27 persons listed as missing from Mohave County in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS.gov) which is maintained by an office of the U.S. Department of Justice. The database currently lists nearly 22,000 missing persons across the United States. Anyone with information should contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191 or Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Tim Gannaway

Kingman