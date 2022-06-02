OFFERS
Thu, June 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrols busy waterways over Memorial Day weekend

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies contacted 327 boaters and issued 106 citations during the Memorial Day weekend. (File photo)

Originally Published: June 2, 2022 3:51 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deployed several resources along the waterways throughout Mohave County over the Memorial Day weekend, responding to two non-injury boat crashes and two injury boat crashes.

Patrol boats, rescue divers and River Medical paramedics patrolled the Colorado River from Davis Dam to the Parker Dam along with Lake Havasu, according to an MCSO press release. Throughout the weekend, waterway deputies responded to two non-injury boat crashes and two injury boat crashes.

One incident included a 30-foot high-performance boat that caught fire in the North Basin of Lake Havasu. The fire forced several adults and children to evacuate the boat and jump into the water. The boat was reported as a total loss of $125,000. There were no injuries reported.

Waterway deputies contacted 327 boaters, and issued 276 warnings and 106 waterway citations.

Deputies also made five arrests for operating a watercraft under the influence, one arrest for false reporting to law enforcement and 35 arrests for reckless operation of a watercraft.

Waterway deputies also assisted 23 boaters with various issues, responded to six medical assist calls with their on-board River Medical Paramedics, and responded to one permanent bathroom structure fire in the South Lake area of Lake Havasu. The lake-side bathroom structure was a complete loss.

