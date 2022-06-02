Rants and Raves | June 3, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Rich Manieri column: We need to address the why in mass shootings – Guns aren’t the problem. We had many more guns years ago; few mass shootings. What we also had were families that included a husband and wife together, family attending church together, knew what the Bible teachings we were founded on. Important!

The concern about water is not population growth. There are thousands of acres under cultivation now for nut trees and others. It’s unchecked and unregulated.

A recent rant blames Biden for baby formula problem? Abbott, shut down for producing dangerous formula, is to blame. I suppose the writer of the rant would prefer the FDA to look the other way?