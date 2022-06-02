OFFERS
State AG candidates to speak at Mohave Republican Forum in June

Tiffany Shedd, left, a Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general, will speak to the Mohave Republican Forum at its June 8 meeting. (Miner file photo)

Tiffany Shedd, left, a Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general, will speak to the Mohave Republican Forum at its June 8 meeting. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 2, 2022 4:34 p.m.

KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Mohave Republican Forum meeting on Wednesday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. Speakers will be Lacy Cooper and Tiffany Shedd, candidates for Arizona attorney general, and Christina Spurlock, candidate for Mohave County Clerk of Court.

Cooper will discuss her reasons for running, according to a news release from MRF organizers. She will also speak about her experience as a federal prosecutor and Border Security section chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and address other matters she considers to be of importance.

Shedd will also discuss her reasons for running for Arizona attorney general, and speak about her experience as a lawyer and business owner going “toe to toe” with both the Arizona and federal government when they have overstepped. She will also address other matters she considers to be of importance.

Christina Spurlock will speak about her experience as the current Mohave County Clerk of Court and her previous 15 years as a member of the clerk’s office.

She says her passion is serving the community by promoting access to justice, public outreach and getting information regarding the judicial process to those who seek and need it.

MRF meetings are held at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. After going through the cashier, go to the meeting room to the left. The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. The program begins at 5:30 p.m.

There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with meeting costs. An early bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

For reservations, which are requested, or for further information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771, basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143, gs2007info@yahoo.com.

