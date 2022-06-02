Texas holds off Arizona State for NCAA men’s golf team title

SCOTTSDALE - Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago.

No tornadoes, no letdowns, just one clutch shot after another.

Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State's late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday.

“Everything has meaning and the adversity we faced only made us stronger,” Texas senior Parker Coody said.

Texas lost the 2019 title to Stanford, in part, to the weather. Predictions of severe storms pushed championship tee times up to just before dawn and the Longhorns were out of sorts in the 3-2 loss.

Texas spent the next three years trying to get back, fighting through pressure-packed moments to reach the final eight of the NCAA championships. The Longhorns seemed to free up in quarterfinal wins over Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt, which carried over into the final against Arizona State even as the matches got tight.

Arizona State was the top seed a year ago at Grayhawk, but couldn’t get past Oklahoma in the semifinals. The Sun Devils got a bit of revenge by beating the Sooners in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and took down reigning national champion Pepperdine in the afternoon semifinals.

Arizona State appeared to be in trouble on the back nine against Texas, trailing in three matches after Parker Coody routed James Leow 6 and 5.

The Sun Devils rallied, setting up some tense moments down the stretch.

“You obviously want to be up, but at the same time we have a lot of trust in each other,” said Arizona State's David Puig, who beat Mason Nome 1 up in 19 holes. “The match is not over, we're still believing, and that's what we did. We came up short, but it was close.”

“Obviously, it's a painful loss,” Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond said. “You don't chances to win a national championship very often and we had a chance at the very end. And it takes so much to get here.”