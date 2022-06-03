OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

1 tribal officer killed and 1 wounded in Arizona shootings

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2022 1:10 p.m.

WHITERIVER, Ariz. - A tribal police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop on a Native American reservation in Arizona by a suspect who stole the officer’s car and got into a shootout in which another officer was wounded, officials said Friday. The suspect was killed.

The events unfolded Thursday night on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation of the White Mountain Apache Tribe in eastern Arizona when the officer stopped the vehicle driven by the suspect in the town of Whiteriver, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released on behalf of the tribe.

After the officer was fatally shot during an altercation, the suspect took the slain officer's police vehicle and was chased by other officers, the statement said. That led to what authorities described as a “gun battle” near a lake near in a remote area of the reservation.

The other officer was wounded in the exchange of gunfire and the suspect was fatally shot, the statement said.

The wounded officer was flown to a hospital in Phoenix and no information was immediately disclosed about the officer's condition.

The officers and the suspect were not identified and the sheriff’s office statement said the FBI will lead the investigation into the shootings.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said no additional information about the shootings was immediately available.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State