Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd to get 5-year contract extension

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise next season in a proposed five-year contract extension through 2027. (Photo by MGoBlog, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3GONBYU)

Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise next season in a proposed five-year contract extension through 2027. (Photo by MGoBlog, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3GONBYU)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 4, 2022 5:18 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will get a $1 million raise next season in a proposed five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert.

The extension must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents next Thursday.

The new contract would increase Lloyd's base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. He also will receive $100,000 escalators each year after that.

Lloyd will continue to get $700,000 per year in additional duties compensation.

A former longtime assistant to Mark Few at Gonzaga, Lloyd had a successful first season at Arizona, earning Associated Press national coach of the year honors after leading the Wildcats to a 34-3 record and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament and was the first team in league history to win 18 conference games.

The Wildcats reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll and were a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA Tournament.

