Bullhead man dead in Mohave Valley shooting

MOHAVE VALLEY – A Bullhead City man is dead and another victim has been transported to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition after a shooting this week in Mohave Valley.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Mohave Valley residence at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of gunfire. Two men were found with bullet injuries at the scene. Of the victims, Bullhead City resident Aaron B. Flores, 47, did not survive.

The homeowner was detained and interviewed by detectives, alongside potential witnesses in the case. According to sheriff’s officials, investigation showed that a fight occurred between Flores, the homeowner and two other men prior to the shooting. The homeowner is believed to have entered his residence, and the three men followed him inside before the shots were fired.

Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Friday afternoon. The results of that investigation will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review.