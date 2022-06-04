City of Kingman issued 10 building permits in week ending June 3

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 3:

– Elizabeth Garcia: 3652 E. Bluebird Lane, Kingman; gas line repair

– WJH LLC DBA Wade Jurnery Homes: 6572 S. Navarro Drive, Mohave Valley; new SFR; living 1608 sq ft, garage 394 sq ft, covered p/p 96 square feet.

– Walker Service Electric: 2719 S D W Ranch Road, Kingman; 400 amp electric

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3064 Jennie Lane, Lake Havasu City; demo all structures

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 3000 S. Highway 66, Kingman; HVAC, replace 3 to – n pkg heat pump

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3028 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3036 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– John R. Harris: Kingman; 200 amp electrical panel replacement

Mark & Sandra Jeske: Kingman; gas line replacement.

The City of Kingman issued the following permits for the week ending June 3:

– Angle Homes Inc.: 5583 Eagle view Road; new SFR; $7,889.78

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2130 Gene Autry Drive; new SFR; $5,809.56

– Executive Development LLC: 3216 Central St. N.; new SFR; $7,812.84

– K Squared: 3345 Yavapai St. N.; new SFR; $8,392.65

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3516 Beaver Road; new SFR; $5,714.05

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3614 Split Branch Drive; new SFR; $5,809.56

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2106 Gene Autry Drive; new SFR; $5,809.56

– K Squared: 3671 Miller St. N.; new SFR; $7,815.58

– Angle Homes Inc.: 3394 Cerritos Lane; new SFR; $5,945.05

– Owner/builder: 2698 Broken Arrow; remodel; $137.36

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending June 3:

– Loving Hands Home Care: 701 Stockton Hill Road, Suite P, Kingman, arts and crafts

– Robert McLaughlin: 3200 Shelk Drive, Lake Havasu City; consultant

– Chechitos Tamales: 4120 Thomspon Ave., Kingman; food services

– D and R Services: 3645 N. Verdugo Drive, Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Interstate Steel Structures Inc: 831 S. State St., San Jacinto, California; steel

– Mohave Home Innovations: 3475 N. Yavapai St., Kingman; technical services

– Freiday Racing: 3360 W. Bank St., Kingman; welding repair services