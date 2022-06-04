Club for YOUth sees pre-pandemic attendance levels, but post-pandemic impacts

KINGMAN – Kingman Club for YOUth is building back their numbers after a COVID-19 lull, but are feeling the impact of inflation and how isolation affected younger children socially and emotionally.

Club for YOUth CEO Bill Ward said that staff has seen social challenges among the younger kids, particularly in those who started kindergarten online. To combat hurdles, Ward said creating a routine that allows kids to engage with one another along with positive reinforcement has been important.

“It’s really just trying to get the kids to engage with each other so they understand how to co-exist,” Ward said.

Ward said children are feeling more comfortable with the new routine and being in larger crowds, but staff has discovered they don’t always understand when to listen and when to talk. However, Ward said the club is fully staffed and equipped to help kids learn and interact with one another.

“They haven't had that social interaction, and it’s overwhelming,” Ward said.

With the summer 2022 program in full swing, the club currently has over 170 kids signed up. Staff is excited to have pre-pandemic numbers represented. However, inflation has become a concern that may have an impact on families.

“It’s starting to hurt,” Ward said. “But I can’t justify raising my prices because our parents aren’t getting raises.”

While Ward wants to avoid raising the prices, particularly on enrollment, prices for snacks and supplies may be increased in order to stay afloat. Ward said they’ve gone from paying 25 cents per snack to paying 42 cents per snack.

“We’ve lost some options on our Snack Shack because they’ve gone over that 50 cents per snack,” Ward said.

Along with inflation impacts, Ward said their plans for a new $3 million facility crumbled. Due to the chaos brought on by the pandemic and the cost of materials, the new facility won’t come to fruition until prices ease.

“We definitely need a larger facility because we’ve definitely outgrown our class space,” Ward said. “But currently, with the cost of goods and construction costs, it’s not plausible.”

In 2020, Club for YOUth had a plan to expand its services to more than just an afterschool and summer program. However, Ward did not have an update or timeline for when the expansion would start up again.

For summer care, it costs $175 a month to send a child to Club for YOUth from Monday through Friday. For many families in the community, the club is a saving grace due to high daycare prices. The organization also provides scholarships and discounts for families who aren’t able to afford the monthly cost.

“I will eventually start raising prices,” Ward said. “Because we can’t lose money.”

Currently, Ward said 56% of their families are low income. In 2021, Club for YOUth provided around $99,000 in scholarships.

“Unfortunately, that’s just lost money,” Ward said. “We don’t have a funding opportunity to cover that loss.”

When asked how community members could help, Ward said supply drives, advocacy or donating can help Kingman youths have a fun summer. Ward noted the “Just $10” program where individuals can give $10 a month to Club for YOUth, which can go towards their Arizona Tax Credit and have 100% of the money go towards the program.

Ward said he’s looking forward to some of the art and science lessons kids will participate in now that they’re back.

“It’s almost like an overnight switch,” Ward said.

For more information on Club for YOUth or to donate visit theclubforyouth.org.