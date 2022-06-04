Kingman City Expo set for June 9 at Centennial Park

KINGMAN – The annual Kingman City Expo is an opportunity to meet city staff, to ask questions about upcoming city projects and learn about individual departments.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Centennial Park at 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman.

Attendees can also learn about current job openings, according to a post on the City of Kingman Facebook page.

City staff will be on-site to answer questions, discuss upcoming projects and business, and explain day-to-day operations.

Departments in attendance will include Economic Development, Kingman Police, Kingman Fire, Public Works and more.

The Engineering Department will also be there to talk about projects such as the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic interchange. Elected officials will also attend to answer questions and talk with community members.