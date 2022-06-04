OFFERS
Kingman City Expo set for June 9 at Centennial Park

The City of Kingman will host the annual City Expo on Thursday, June 9 at Centennial Park at 3333 Harrison St. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to city employees, and learn about job opportunities and city departments. This photo was taken at the 2021 City Expo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 4, 2022 6:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The annual Kingman City Expo is an opportunity to meet city staff, to ask questions about upcoming city projects and learn about individual departments.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Centennial Park at 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman.

Attendees can also learn about current job openings, according to a post on the City of Kingman Facebook page.

City staff will be on-site to answer questions, discuss upcoming projects and business, and explain day-to-day operations.

Departments in attendance will include Economic Development, Kingman Police, Kingman Fire, Public Works and more.

The Engineering Department will also be there to talk about projects such as the Rancho Santa Fe Traffic interchange. Elected officials will also attend to answer questions and talk with community members.

