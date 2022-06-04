OFFERS
Mohave County inmate who refused food and died at hospital ID’d

A Golden Valley woman being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility died after refusing food and drink for several days. She was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, but she was unresponsive, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 4, 2022 6:24 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, June 4, 2022 6:32 PM

KINGMAN – Authorities have released the name of an inmate who died last week at a Kingman hospital after starving herself.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified 69-year-old Susan Jane Mish of Golden Valley as the inmate.

Investigators say Mish was arrested May 14 on trespassing charges.

Mohave County jail staff say she would not consume food or drink for several days. She was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center on May 25 but was found unresponsive upon her arrival.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The final results are still pending.

This is the second in-custody death in the region in three weeks. Kingman police are investigating the May 12 death of a 35-year-old man who was arrested by Bullhead City police on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Investigators say it appears he killed himself while in a transport van. The transport officer reported the man described as a transient was unresponsive upon arrival at the jail.

