OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Valley man, Golden Valley woman arrested for sexual conduct with minor

Dennis Jay McDaniel and Priscilla Lynn Murphy (MCSO photos)

Dennis Jay McDaniel and Priscilla Lynn Murphy (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: June 4, 2022 5:51 p.m.

KINGMAN — On May 17, the Arizona Department of Child Safety contacted the Mohave County Sheriff's Office and reported a sex offense involving a 16-year-old female juvenile.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office began to investigate the incident(s).

The victim alleged multiple incidents of sexual abuse by a male subject, identified as Dennis Jay McDaniel, 66, of Mohave Valley.

On May 25 a search warrant was executed at the residence of McDaniel in the 1600 block of Vista Drive in Mohave Valley, according to an MCSO Facebook post.

During the execution of the search warrant, detectives with the Sheriff's Office contacted detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Task Force who responded and assisted in the search warrant.

According to law enforcement, approximately two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and numerous firearms were seized from McDaniel's property.

Dennis Jay McDaniel was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Through the course of the investigation, more incidents of sexual abuse were allegedly uncovered.

On May 26, Priscilla Lynn Murphy, 49 of Golden Valley, was arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor, molestation of a child, and luring a minor for sexual exploitation all per domestic violence and booked into the Adult Detention Facility related to this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State