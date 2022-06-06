Temps to hit 100 degrees in Kingman

KINGMAN – Triple-digit temperatures are in store for the Kingman area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures for the forecast period include 97 degrees on Tuesday, June 7; 99 on Wednesday, 100 on Thursday and 102 on Friday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the high 60s and low 70s.

The weather service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the region, including the Kingman area.

The watch will be in effect from the morning of Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12.

“Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS advised on its web page.

The weather service also reminded residents that young children and pets should not be left in unattended vehicles for any reason. During warm or hot weather car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

There is no precipitation anticipated, and sunny skies are forecast. Wednesday will be windy, with east-southeast winds of 8-17 mph with gusts to 24 mph.

(This story was update to show that an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued.)