Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

AZ woman sentenced for casting dead mom’s ballot

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 7, 2022 12:10 p.m.

SIERRA VISTA – A southern Arizona woman was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation for illegally casting the early ballot of her deceased mother during the November 2020 general election.

State prosecutors said 56-year-old Krista Michelle Conner of Cochise County also had her voter registration revoked and was ordered to pay $890 in fines and surcharges plus complete 100 hours of community service.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Conner illegally signed her deceased mother’s early ballot envelope and cast a vote on her behalf. Caroline Jeanne Sullivan died on Sept. 7, 2020.

Conner was indicted four months ago and later pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal voting in Cochise County.

Connor's is one of just a handful of voter fraud cases from Arizona’s 2020 election that have led to charges, despite the belief of former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters that widespread voter fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states.

In another Arizona case, a Scottsdale woman was sentenced to probation in April for voting her deceased mother’s ballot in the November 2020 elections.

Also this year, a 70-year-old Lake Havasu City woman was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for voting with her dead father’s name in the 2018 election.

