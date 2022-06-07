Candidates claim ‘woke’ financial agenda, border proposals

KINGMAN – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee attended the Republican Women of Kingman meeting to discuss financial literacy programs for welfare participants and cutting ties with “woke” businesses.

Yee, who is running for re-election, told attendees at the Monday, June 6 meeting that since being elected in 2018 she has helped create a law that teaches financial literacy to high schoolers and people on government subsidies. She claimed individuals are on welfare programs because they weren’t taught how to save their money.

“I started looking at those who are on welfare programs, and we need to help them, too, because many of them don’t even know what it means to save a penny,” Yee said.

Yee blamed President Joe Biden for changing the once “vanilla” U.S. financial institution. She claimed the administration is trying to take away individual liberties, including the pocket books of Americans.

“They’re trying to use your money for their liberal progressive agenda,” Yee said.

At a state level Yee said it’s been her goal to cut ties with “woke” corporations. Yee used Ben & Jerry’s ice cream as an example due to their decision to end sales and manufacturing in Israel. In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling their products to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian land in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



Yee said she sent an ultimatum to their parent company, Unilever, to either sell ice cream in Israel or separate from Ben & Jerry’s. The company did neither, so Yee divested $143 million from Ben & Jerry’s due to the company not abiding by treasure’s request. Other states followed suit.

However, Yee said the Biden administration is punishing corporations for not following their “woke” agenda, especially around climate and energy. Yee said punishing corporations is not part of the free American enterprise system.

“He’s trying to not only control our individual households, he’s trying to control our government,” Yee said.

Legislative District 30 candidate John Gillette said his resume and military background proves what he can bring to the community. Gillette said he’s also drafted a variety of bills, including making it a felony for individuals and organizations, including religious organizations, to transport illegal immigrants. Gillette pointed fingers specifically at Catholic and Lutheran charities.

For schools, Gillette wants the money to follow the child and to “crush” teacher unions. He believes teachers should be paid on merit. He also said school funding should be merit-based.

“If we create competition, the better school gets the students, the money,” Gillette said. “The poorer schools, they either work harder or they go away.”

Gubernatorial candidate and former Congressman Matt Salmon also wants to diminish the teachers’ unions. Salmon said he’s never seen the country in such a dire situation, which is why he wants the governor’s seat.

Salmon argued his record speaks for his strengths, such as following through with his promises. As a founder of the Freedom Caucus, Salmon said he’s not afraid to fight again politicians, including Republicans, he disagrees with.

If elected, he wants to finish the wall with state funds and then send the bill to the federal government. He also would declare a state of emergency at the southern border due to the increase in fentanyl coming across the border.

He said he would call an emergency legislative session to help address the southern border and send 1,200 armed Arizona National Guard troops to the border. Salmon also wants to toughen trespassing laws to arrest and incarcerate illegal immigrants.

“We’re gonna send the bill for all this to the federal government,” Salmon said. “Because constitutionally, they are required to do this. We’ll appropriate it first of all and pay for it because otherwise it’s not going to get done.”

U.S. Senate candidate Mick McGuire spoke about his opponent, Blake Masters, receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Despite agreeing with Trump on most topics, McGuire said Trump made a mistake.

McGuire’s strategy is to win the 13 rural Arizona counties, which he believes will put him ahead of businessman Masters. McGuire is also up against businessman Jim Lamon and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

“We own the 13 rural counties,” McGuire said. “I’m telling you that every county in this state has seen me.”