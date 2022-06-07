Conservative Republicans of Kingman to host LD 30 debate

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman’s next meeting will feature a debate between all six Republican candidates for the position of Arizona State Representative for the new district, LD30.

The event will be held Monday, June 13 at the Eagles Lodge, 4536 Patsy Drive, located just off Route 66 near John L Avenue.

The six candidates are current State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), Donna McCoy, John Gillette, Bill Hardt, Marianne Salem and Nohl Rosen.



Club President Dr. Laurence Schiff will moderate the debate, though questions will be chosen from submissions made by the public, the club wrote in a news release.

In addition to the debate, the group will also introduce to Kingman a candidate for Congress from the new Congressional District 9, Randy Kutz, according to the news release.

Kutz is the former chief of staff for former U.S. Congressman Trent Franks (R-Arizona).

Also making some brief remarks prior to the debate will be Mike Cobb, who is running for Clerk of the Court in Mohave County, and Cameron Patt, a write-in candidate for Kingman City Council.

The event is open to the public and no reservations are required. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and the formal meeting starts at noon.

Entry costs $3, dress is casual, and guests and non-members are welcome. There is food available at the adjacent bar and donuts will be available from Dunkin Donuts for sold for $1 apiece.

For more information or to join the club contact Schiff at crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637.