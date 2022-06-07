OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police seek help to solve burglaries

Kingman police are searching for this man. (KPD photo)

Kingman police are searching for this man. (KPD photo)

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 4:29 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 5:04 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve a rash of vehicle burglaries.

According to a KPD news release, during the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, the Kingman Police Department took multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of Sunset Boulevard, Florence Avenue, Arlington Street and Stockton Hill Road, and in the 200 block of Greenway Avenue.

Police wrote that a suspect was captured on security video committing one of the burglaries. He is described as being a white adult male, 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall with a husky build, a shaved head, a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and several tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing white-colored shirt and backpack. The suspect exited a vehicle of unknown make and model before burglarizing a vehicle.

“In these incidents the vehicles had been unlocked. Please remember to remove valuables and lock your vehicle,” police wrote in the release.

Police said to use outside lights, security cameras and motion lights.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and others involved is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of the suspect or suspects involved.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State