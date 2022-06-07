Kingman police seek help to solve burglaries

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve a rash of vehicle burglaries.

According to a KPD news release, during the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, the Kingman Police Department took multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of Sunset Boulevard, Florence Avenue, Arlington Street and Stockton Hill Road, and in the 200 block of Greenway Avenue.

Police wrote that a suspect was captured on security video committing one of the burglaries. He is described as being a white adult male, 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall with a husky build, a shaved head, a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm and several tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing white-colored shirt and backpack. The suspect exited a vehicle of unknown make and model before burglarizing a vehicle.

“In these incidents the vehicles had been unlocked. Please remember to remove valuables and lock your vehicle,” police wrote in the release.

Police said to use outside lights, security cameras and motion lights.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and others involved is asked to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of the suspect or suspects involved.