Mohave County Animal Shelter animals ready to be adopted at Saturday, June 11 event

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs, puppies, cats and kittens who are seeking forever homes.

FMCAS will be at the PetSmart store at 3260 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those looking to adopt will find a variety of animals to choose from.

“Sadly, people are still surrendering dogs in record numbers and we are working hard to get these dogs into forever homes,” FMCAS President Lynn Kannianen said. “We are also continuing to see a large number of puppies.”

Kannianen said the shelter has received numerous pregnant dogs who have had their puppies in the shelter or at their foster homes. The shelter also has some puppies still in need of a foster home.