OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Animal Shelter animals ready to be adopted at Saturday, June 11 event

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs, puppies, cats and kittens who are seeking forever homes at the PetSmart store at 3260 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictured are animals featured at a shelter adoption event held at PetSmart during the summer of 2021. (Miner file photo)

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs, puppies, cats and kittens who are seeking forever homes at the PetSmart store at 3260 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictured are animals featured at a shelter adoption event held at PetSmart during the summer of 2021. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 4:41 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022 5:05 PM

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will have dogs, puppies, cats and kittens who are seeking forever homes.

FMCAS will be at the PetSmart store at 3260 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those looking to adopt will find a variety of animals to choose from.

“Sadly, people are still surrendering dogs in record numbers and we are working hard to get these dogs into forever homes,” FMCAS President Lynn Kannianen said. “We are also continuing to see a large number of puppies.”

Kannianen said the shelter has received numerous pregnant dogs who have had their puppies in the shelter or at their foster homes. The shelter also has some puppies still in need of a foster home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State