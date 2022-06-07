OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Frederic Lee Patterson

Frederic Lee Patterson

Frederic Lee Patterson

Originally Published: June 7, 2022 4:44 p.m.

Frederic Lee Patterson, 79, of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away May 29, 2022 in Scottsdale from complications following surgery.

Fred was born in Akron, Ohio on April 26, 1943, to Virgil and Corrine Patterson. He came to Phoenix with his family in January, 1959, where he attended Camelback High School. He attended undergraduate school at Whittier College and Arizona State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Fred had a varied career, including a stint as a teacher, business owner and ultimately evolving into entrepreneurship and investment. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling through the Pacific Northwest in his travel trailer. He collected friends the way some collect coins, and his legacy is the network of friendships he leaves behind.

He was predeceased by wives Janice, Kathleen and Beatrice Jovenal Patterson. He is survived by his daughter Noreen Hernandez, granddaughters Mia and Malayna, stepson Tony Campitelli, brother James Patterson and many beloved cousins on his mother’s side of the family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service to be held at 11 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers please contribute to The Healing Source (healingsource.com) Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State