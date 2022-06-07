Obituary | Frederic Lee Patterson

Frederic Lee Patterson, 79, of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away May 29, 2022 in Scottsdale from complications following surgery.

Fred was born in Akron, Ohio on April 26, 1943, to Virgil and Corrine Patterson. He came to Phoenix with his family in January, 1959, where he attended Camelback High School. He attended undergraduate school at Whittier College and Arizona State University, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Fred had a varied career, including a stint as a teacher, business owner and ultimately evolving into entrepreneurship and investment. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling through the Pacific Northwest in his travel trailer. He collected friends the way some collect coins, and his legacy is the network of friendships he leaves behind.

He was predeceased by wives Janice, Kathleen and Beatrice Jovenal Patterson. He is survived by his daughter Noreen Hernandez, granddaughters Mia and Malayna, stepson Tony Campitelli, brother James Patterson and many beloved cousins on his mother’s side of the family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service to be held at 11 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 East Indian School Road, Phoenix.



In lieu of flowers please contribute to The Healing Source (healingsource.com) Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.