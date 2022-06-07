She liked Ike: Valle Vista woman, a former U.S. Air Force nurse who cared for former president Eisenhower: ‘It was just like meeting anybody’s grandfather’

VALLE VISTA – Seventy-eight years ago, the success of the invasion that made U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower the greatest of all time, and eventually led to his ascendancy to the U.S. presidency, was still in doubt.

Allied armies were just two days into their invasion of Europe in Normandy, breaking through the German front lines, but encountering stubborn resistance in the hedgerows of France, where the deaths of thousands were mourned on the 78th anniversary of the invasion on Monday, June 6. The crowd included a rapidly dwindling cadre of veterans who survived the invasion and subsequent battles across Europe, and live to this day.

Louise Furman was watching all about in a documentary about D-Day aired by PBS last week.

And, to the Valle Vista resident of eight years, who was one-year-old when the invasion occurred, it reinforced in her mind the greatness of the man whom she encountered somewhat reluctantly and briefly in the late 1960s, but quickly came to appreciate.

Furman, a U.S. Air Force nurse, answered the call of duty when she was ordered to care for Eisenhower for a few days in 1967, less than two years before his death. He served as president from 1953-61.

Eisenhower was recovering from the flu, and Furman, a 1st lieutenant, had to ride from her post at March Air Force Base in western Riverside County to Eisenhower’s home in Palm Desert in eastern Riverside County in California.

“At first I was pissed off,” recalled Furman, still spunky at age 80. “I had to do a double shift.”

Furman had to travel 72 miles one way, and work 12 straight hours caring for Eisenhower. And 12 hours later she’d do it again.

In retrospect, she is happy she was called upon to perform the chore.

“We became like buddies,” she said, recalling sitting back in a nice chair by Ike’s bedside and getting to known the former U.S. president and war hero.

“He preferred to be addressed as general, not Mr. President,” Furman said. “It was just like meeting anybody’s grandfather.”

Furman wasn’t the only person in the room.

“(Gen.) Omar Bradley walked in one day, and Bob Hope was coming in and out,” Furman recalled. “There were Secret Service agents all over the place.”

It was shortly before Christmas, and the Eisenhowers had inflatable angels and Santas floating in the swimming pool.

While the other nurses who took care of Ike during Furman’s stay spent much of their time with Mamie, going through the former first lady’s wardrobe and looking at her countless gowns, purses and shoes, Furman spent most of her time with the former president.

She said she’d sit on the chair and read as Ike, propped up in bed, tore through Louis L’Amour western novels.

“Every once in a while he would look up and get us started on a conversation. … It soon became evident that Eisenhower loved to talk about his boyhood, the hunting dogs he had, and his first rifle,” Furman wrote in her recollections printed in the Feb. 15, 1979 edition of The Stayton Mail, her hometown newspaper in Oregon at the time.

Later, after she cared for Ike, the general sent her photographs, and even a letter wishing her a Happy New Year, on Dec. 29, 1967.

“I assure you if I ever find need of nurses again, you would be one I’d truly want to have,” Eisenhower wrote in the letter. “I felt it a real privilege to meet and know such an efficient nurse and charming young lady.”

About a year later, when Ike experienced heart problems, Furman got the call. It came the night of her discharge party from the Air Force.

But Furman didn’t let her friend the general down. She had Eisenhower put her on the visitors’ list, and filled a bag with those dime store westerns Ike was so enamored with. And she paid the general several visits in the cardiac care unit at the hospital. He thanked her profusely for the books, and they caught up on each others’ lives.

The next time she laid eyes on Ike, he was waving at the television camera from his bed at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He died in 1969.

In the years since, Ike has often been on her mind. While Furman’s military career was brief – two years as a pediatric nurse at March Air Force base; two years in the Air Force Reserve – Ike was the highlight, “the 48 hours I spent with that great gentleman,” she says.