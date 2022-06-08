Kingman man dies in 1-car crash

KINGMAN - On Saturday, June 4 Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal collision in Kingman.

According to an MCSO news release, deputies responded to the area of Calle Obergon and Calle Lucero north of Kingman around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies observed several subjects on scene attempting life-saving measures on a male subject, later identified as 34-year-old Joseph Moss.

Deputies and fire personnel took over life-saving efforts, but Moss was unable to be revived and died from his injuries. It was learned that Moss was at a residence on Wilks Ranch Road with family members, when he allegedly left after an argument and was headed to his property on Calle Lucero.

According to law enforcement, Moss lost control of his vehicle on the dirt road, over corrected and left the roadway. He drove through the fence line of a residential property on Calle Lucero and struck a tree in the yard head-on.

Moss was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to law enforcement. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office responded and took possession of the deceased. Speed and alcohol are alleged to be a factor in this incident.