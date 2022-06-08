OFFERS
Reliever Jacob Webb returns to Braves in deal with Arizona

The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-hander Jacob Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Public domain, https://bit.ly/3MCSs1j)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 8, 2022 10:11 a.m.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves acquired right-hander Jacob Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations on Tuesday.

Webb, 28, is returning to the Braves, where he pitched from 2019-21. Webb was expected to be available in the bullpen for Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Braves cleared a roster spot for Webb by placing right-hander Collin McHugh on the COVID-19 injured list.

Webb was 9-4 with a 2.47 ERA and three saves in 78 games in his three seasons with the Braves. He was claimed off waivers by Arizona after he was designated for assignment on April 12 but did not appear in a game with the Diamondbacks.

